PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 21

Sept 21 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Wells Fargo chief faces lawmakers' fury over scandal
(on.ft.com/2d0qgY2)
* Airbus promotes Fabrice Bregier to chief operating officer
(on.ft.com/2d0qwGF)
* GSK taps consumer goods veteran Emma Walmsley as new chief
(on.ft.com/2d0sXbS)
* 'Significant' Brexit risk for 5,500 UK groups using EU
passporting (on.ft.com/2cjQi5W)
Overview
The chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co came under
attack from Congress on Tuesday for denying that the U.S. bank's
phantom accounts scandal was a co-ordinated "scam" and refusing
to promise to claw back executive compensation.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders plans to
complete the integration of the aerospace group by sweeping away
overlapping functions and appointing Fabrice Bregier, the head
of its planemaker Airbus, as the group's chief operating
officer.
GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had chosen Emma
Walmsley, head of consumer healthcare, as its new chief
executive, making her the only female chief executive of a major
global pharmaceuticals company. The move also raises questions
about the future of Abbas Hussain, president of the group's
global pharmaceuticals division, who has been leading an
overhaul of GSK's core drugs business in recent years.
According to figures published by the UK financial
regulator, 5,500 UK-registered companies rely on "passports" to
do business in other European countries, which gives an idea
about the scale of disruption that Brexit could cause. There is
a fear among many that the UK will lose the passporting rights
that allow finiancial services companies licensed in one EU
state to provide those services across the bloc.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)