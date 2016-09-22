PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 23

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Activist investor TCI sets out plan for VW bonus structure
* Maersk conglomerate to break up
* 'State-sponsored actor' stole data from 500m Yahoo users
* Li Ka-shing assembles bid for National Grid's 11 bln pounds gas business (on.ft.com/2d4HFPe)
* WTO gives Boeing lift with Airbus ruling
* Instagram doubles advertisers in six months
Overview
* Volkswagen should reduce the "huge sums of money" paid to executives and any bonuses should be given in shares, activist investor TCI Fund Management said.
Danish shipping and oil conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it will separate its businesses into transport and energy divisions in a bid to better tackle the problems facing its struggling businesses.
Computer hackers swiped personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts in what is believed to be the biggest digital break-in at an email provider.
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing is preparing to bid for a majority stake in British electricity grid operator National Grid Plc's gas distribution unit.
The World Trade Organization on Thursday said the European Union had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting Washington to call for an immediate halt to support that it says hit U.S. jobs
Facebook Inc's Instagram said its advertising base more than doubled to 500,000 in the last six months.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.