PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Activist investor TCI sets out plan for VW bonus structure

(on.ft.com/2crPm45)

* Maersk conglomerate to break up

(on.ft.com/2d3uzlk)

* 'State-sponsored actor' stole data from 500m Yahoo users

(on.ft.com/2dldxyq)

* Li Ka-shing assembles bid for National Grid's 11 bln pounds gas business (on.ft.com/2d4HFPe)

* WTO gives Boeing lift with Airbus ruling

(on.ft.com/2dnz4JN)

* Instagram doubles advertisers in six months

(on.ft.com/2d6MMkQ)

Overview

* Volkswagen should reduce the "huge sums of money" paid to executives and any bonuses should be given in shares, activist investor TCI Fund Management said.

Danish shipping and oil conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it will separate its businesses into transport and energy divisions in a bid to better tackle the problems facing its struggling businesses.

Computer hackers swiped personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts in what is believed to be the biggest digital break-in at an email provider.

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing is preparing to bid for a majority stake in British electricity grid operator National Grid Plc's gas distribution unit.

The World Trade Organization on Thursday said the European Union had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting Washington to call for an immediate halt to support that it says hit U.S. jobs

Facebook Inc's Instagram said its advertising base more than doubled to 500,000 in the last six months.

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)