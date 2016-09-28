PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 28

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Sarkozy vows to offer UK chance to reverse Brexit vote if he wins French poll on.ft.com/2cAUKC1
StanChart faces U.S. probe into alleged bribery in Indonesia on.ft.com/2de42lu
Athens approves fund to speed up privatisation programme on.ft.com/2de4LmR
Overview
French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he would offer Britain a chance to reverse its Brexit vote by negotiating a new treaty for the European Union with Germany, if he wins presidency in 2017.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Standard Chartered Plc failed to stop possible bribery and other misconduct at MAXpower Group Pte Ltd, which builds and operates gas-fired power plants in southeast Asia.
Greek lawmakers on Tuesday passed reforms sought by the country's creditors to cut pension spending and expedite privatisations in exchange for financial aid under the country's latest international bailout. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.