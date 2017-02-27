PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 27

Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LSE-Deutsche Boerse deal in jeopardy over antitrust hurdle on.ft.com/2mttZRm
BoE official warns against return to 'light-touch'
regulation on.ft.com/2mtgmBA
Brussels sets out tough new line on equivalence on.ft.com/2mtHl00
Oldest serving MP Gerald Kaufman dies aged 86 on.ft.com/2mtpYwp
Overview
London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it
believes the European Commission is unlikely to approve its
proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's
board concluded it would not be able to meet a new condition
proposed by antitrust regulators in Brussels.
Prudential Regulation Authority Chief Executive and Bank of
England Deputy Governor Sam Woods warned against rolling back
reforms made in the wake of the financial crisis, arguing
against any "retreat" to light-touch regulation after Brexit and
the election of President Donald Trump.
The European Commission plans to take a tough stance on
rules that could provide a post-Brexit lifeline for the UK
financial sector, according to a document obtained by the
Financial Times, dealing a blow to the City of London's hopes of
maximising access to the EU.
The Father of the House of Commons, Gerald Kaufman, died on
Sunday evening having been ill for several months, his family
said. He was 86.
