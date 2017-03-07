PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BT pays 1.2 bln stg to retain European football broadcasting
Peugeot SA chief pledges to step up UK presence in 'hard
Former Tesla executives plan to build $4bn Nordic battery
Overview
BT Group Plc has paid 1.2 billion pounds ($1.47
billion) to control exclusive rights for broadcasting European
football in UK.
PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has
pledged to increase the company's foothold in UK in the face of
a "hard Brexit".
Transport for London has partnered with Triangle London
Developments in order to raise 1.1 billion pounds for the city's
transportation system.
North Sea oil companies will generate positive free cash
flow in 2017 for the first time in four years, in a sign of
recovery following the oil price crash of 2014, says Oil & Gas
UK, which represents operators in the region.
Former Tesla Inc executive Peter Carlsson will on
Tuesday announce plans to set up a $4 billion factory in the
Nordic countries, using in part metals mined in the region.
($1 = 0.8170 pounds)
