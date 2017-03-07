PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 7

March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BT pays 1.2 bln stg to retain European football broadcasting rights on.ft.com/2mcAF6M

Peugeot SA chief pledges to step up UK presence in 'hard Brexit' on.ft.com/2mcQ8nr

TFL embarks on housebuilding venture to raise funds on.ft.com/2mcQQRC

UK North Sea operators show signs of revival on.ft.com/2lVN5PA

Former Tesla executives plan to build $4bn Nordic battery plant on.ft.com/2lVVFO0

Overview

BT Group Plc has paid 1.2 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) to control exclusive rights for broadcasting European football in UK.

PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has pledged to increase the company's foothold in UK in the face of a "hard Brexit".

Transport for London has partnered with Triangle London Developments in order to raise 1.1 billion pounds for the city's transportation system.

North Sea oil companies will generate positive free cash flow in 2017 for the first time in four years, in a sign of recovery following the oil price crash of 2014, says Oil & Gas UK, which represents operators in the region.

Former Tesla Inc executive Peter Carlsson will on Tuesday announce plans to set up a $4 billion factory in the Nordic countries, using in part metals mined in the region. ($1 = 0.8170 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)