PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lords back parliamentary vote on final Brexit deal on.ft.com/2nbWQcD

BBC accuses Facebook of failing to police offensive content on.ft.com/2nbUL0e

Hammond's Budget to bolster economic defences ahead of Brexit on.ft.com/2ncauw8

Bank of England deputy governor admits code of conduct breach on.ft.com/2nc9Qil

Overview

Theresa May's Brexit plan received its second defeat in a week when the House of Lords voted in support of parliamentary approval of the Brexit plan.

BBC is accusing Facebook of failing to deal with child sex abuse images, even after the social media company was alerted of the said content on its social media platform.

British Finance Minister Phillip Hammond is poised to present a bullish case for British economic growth in a Brexit Budget on Wednesday.

The Bank of England's recently appointed deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, may face a conflict of interest after giving false information to a parliamentary committee about her brother's role in Barclays Plc. (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)