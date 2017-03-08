PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

March 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BBC accuses Facebook of failing to police offensive content
Hammond's Budget to bolster economic defences ahead of
Bank of England deputy governor admits code of conduct
Overview
Theresa May's Brexit plan received its second defeat in a
week when the House of Lords voted in support of parliamentary
approval of the Brexit plan.
BBC is accusing Facebook of failing to deal with
child sex abuse images, even after the social media company was
alerted of the said content on its social media platform.
British Finance Minister Phillip Hammond is poised to
present a bullish case for British economic growth in a Brexit
Budget on Wednesday.
The Bank of England's recently appointed deputy governor,
Charlotte Hogg, may face a conflict of interest after giving
false information to a parliamentary committee about her
brother's role in Barclays Plc.
