PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

Headlines
Theresa May rejects calls for pre-Brexit Scottish referendum
on.ft.com/2ntiP2Q
Toyota invests 240 mln stg to upgrade car plant in boost for
Brexit Britain on.ft.com/2ntoOot
PwC faces prospect of record 6 mln stg fine for Connaught
audit on.ft.com/2ntl3PL
BP in talks to sell North Sea pipeline to Ineos on.ft.com/2ntk3ez
Overview
British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second
Scottish independence referendum until well after the UK leaves
the EU, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without
knowing the result of Brexit talks.
Toyota Motor Corp said it plans to invest 240
million pounds ($296.47 million) to upgrade its car plant in
central England, in a sign the Japanese carmaker will keep
manufacturing in Britain after the country's departure from the
EU.
PricewaterhouseCoopers should pay a fine of 6 million pounds
after the firm admitted failings in its audit of collapsed
social housing maintenance group Connaught, the UK's Financial
Reporting Council argued on Thursday.
UK petrochemicals group Ineos is in talks with BP Plc
to buy the Forties pipeline system in the North Sea, one of the
region's oldest and the main source for the eponymous crude used
to price the global Brent crude benchmark.
($1 = 0.8095 pounds)
