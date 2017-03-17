PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May rejects calls for pre-Brexit Scottish referendum on.ft.com/2ntiP2Q

Toyota invests 240 mln stg to upgrade car plant in boost for Brexit Britain on.ft.com/2ntoOot

PwC faces prospect of record 6 mln stg fine for Connaught audit on.ft.com/2ntl3PL

BP in talks to sell North Sea pipeline to Ineos on.ft.com/2ntk3ez

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out a second Scottish independence referendum until well after the UK leaves the EU, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.

Toyota Motor Corp said it plans to invest 240 million pounds ($296.47 million) to upgrade its car plant in central England, in a sign the Japanese carmaker will keep manufacturing in Britain after the country's departure from the EU.

PricewaterhouseCoopers should pay a fine of 6 million pounds after the firm admitted failings in its audit of collapsed social housing maintenance group Connaught, the UK's Financial Reporting Council argued on Thursday.

UK petrochemicals group Ineos is in talks with BP Plc to buy the Forties pipeline system in the North Sea, one of the region's oldest and the main source for the eponymous crude used to price the global Brent crude benchmark. ($1 = 0.8095 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)