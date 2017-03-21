PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Uber faces legal challenge on paying VAT on.ft.com/2nga8Il
* Career spy Jeremy Fleming named head of UK's GCHQ on.ft.com/2n1Rxxj
* Vodafone opts to merge India unit amid price war on.ft.com/2nXSl5x
* Elliott calls for probe into Arconic vote deal with Oak Hill on.ft.com/2mOmsMH
* Google apologises to advertisers for extremist content on YouTube on.ft.com/2nCR2wZ
Overview
* Uber is facing a new legal challenge in London's high court over its payment of value added tax.
* Jeremy Fleming, the deputy director general of Britain's internal security service, will become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ.
* Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
* Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc, demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.
* Google apologised on Monday for allowing ads to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube as more high-profile firms such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites. (Compiled Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.