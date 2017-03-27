PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Advertisers demand Google discounts after YouTube backlash
* Standard Chartered and Barclays face investor ire over CEO
* Hurricane Energy makes oil discovery west of Shetland
Overview
- Advertisers are demanding prime space from Google at
discounted prices rates after it was came to light that many
brands had appeared next to extremist content on YouTube. Group
M's, a part of WPP, Chief Digital Officer Rob Norman
said he has been in “constant dialogue with Google” suggesting
“a range of actions they may take to give greater comfort and
security” to advertisers.
- Britain’s leading banks Standard Chartered and
Barclays have drawn ire from some big shareholders over
decisions to lower hurdles for long-term bonuses for their
bosses, in the latest conflict with investors over executive
pay. Some leading investors in Standard Chartered and Barclays
object to plans to cut the profit triggers for long-term
incentive plans to levels below the banks' own stated targets.
- Hurricane Energy has made oil discovery west of
the Shetland Islands barely days after Royal Dutch Shell and BP
won exploration licences in an area the UK is counting on to
breathe new life into its struggling oil and gas industry. The
company is expected to announce that initial data from its
Halifax well indicates the presence of a 1km-deep oil column and
it appears to be part of “a single large hydrocarbon
accumulation” connected to the its Lancaster field.
- Brussels is considering publishing its main negotiating
positions in Brexit talks, adopting a policy of full
transparency. UK is preparing to trigger the Article 50 divorce
clause Wednesday and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator,
is advocating an “open” style similar to the bloc’s conduct in
US-EU trade negotiations. This move could increase pressure on
May to reveal more of UK strategy in further talks.
