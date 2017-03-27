PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

- Advertisers are demanding prime space from Google at discounted prices rates after it was came to light that many brands had appeared next to extremist content on YouTube. Group M's, a part of WPP, Chief Digital Officer Rob Norman said he has been in “constant dialogue with Google” suggesting “a range of actions they may take to give greater comfort and security” to advertisers.

- Britain’s leading banks Standard Chartered and Barclays have drawn ire from some big shareholders over decisions to lower hurdles for long-term bonuses for their bosses, in the latest conflict with investors over executive pay. Some leading investors in Standard Chartered and Barclays object to plans to cut the profit triggers for long-term incentive plans to levels below the banks' own stated targets.

- Hurricane Energy has made oil discovery west of the Shetland Islands barely days after Royal Dutch Shell and BP won exploration licences in an area the UK is counting on to breathe new life into its struggling oil and gas industry. The company is expected to announce that initial data from its Halifax well indicates the presence of a 1km-deep oil column and it appears to be part of “a single large hydrocarbon accumulation” connected to the its Lancaster field.

- Brussels is considering publishing its main negotiating positions in Brexit talks, adopting a policy of full transparency. UK is preparing to trigger the Article 50 divorce clause Wednesday and Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, is advocating an "open" style similar to the bloc's conduct in US-EU trade negotiations. This move could increase pressure on May to reveal more of UK strategy in further talks.