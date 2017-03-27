PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* David Cameron ‘lobbied on behalf of Uber’ in London on.ft.com/2nbNga3

* Avianca files counter suit in bitter airline battle on.ft.com/2nbthbC

* Deliveroo faces fresh legal action over ‘worker’ rights on.ft.com/2nbTDdn

* Poundland places 99p Stores into administration on.ft.com/2nbH3uK

Overview

- Downing Street exerted pressure on London not bringing out tough regulations on Uber due to close ties between former British Prime Minister David Cameron' administration. Even though Boris Johnson, then London mayor, drew up proposals that could have helped the London's black-cab drivers, three months later he dropped several of the most controversial ideas.

- Avianca filed a counter lawsuit in New York accusing Kingsland Holdings of leaking boardroom secrets in an attempt to obstruct the negotiations with United Airlines. This lawsuit follows a lawsuit filed by Kingsland three weeks ago.

- Deliveroo is being confronted with new legal action from its UK riders who are pushing for employment rights including holiday pay and minimum wage. Contacting employment arbitration service Acas, Twenty couriers for the food delivery service have started the process of bringing a legal claim. If no settlement can be reached between riders and the company within this month, a formal claim is expected.

- Poundland has placed discount chain 99p Stores into administration less than two years after the company bought it. Poundland attributed 99p's failure to the previous management. AlixPartners said they were appointed as 99p's administrators.

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)