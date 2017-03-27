PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 28

March 27 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* David Cameron ‘lobbied on behalf of Uber’ in London on.ft.com/2nbNga3
* Avianca files counter suit in bitter airline battle on.ft.com/2nbthbC
* Deliveroo faces fresh legal action over ‘worker’ rights on.ft.com/2nbTDdn
* Poundland places 99p Stores into administration on.ft.com/2nbH3uK
Overview
- Downing Street exerted pressure on London not bringing out
tough regulations on Uber due to close ties between former
British Prime Minister David Cameron' administration. Even
though Boris Johnson, then London mayor, drew up proposals that
could have helped the London's black-cab drivers, three months
later he dropped several of the most controversial ideas.
- Avianca filed a counter lawsuit in New York
accusing Kingsland Holdings of leaking boardroom secrets in an
attempt to obstruct the negotiations with United Airlines. This
lawsuit follows a lawsuit filed by Kingsland three weeks ago.
- Deliveroo is being confronted with new legal action from
its UK riders who are pushing for employment rights including
holiday pay and minimum wage. Contacting employment arbitration
service Acas, Twenty couriers for the food delivery service have
started the process of bringing a legal claim. If no settlement
can be reached between riders and the company within this month,
a formal claim is expected.
- Poundland has placed discount chain 99p Stores into
administration less than two years after the company bought it.
Poundland attributed 99p's failure to the previous management.
AlixPartners said they were appointed as 99p's administrators.
