PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

Headlines
* BoE consults on alternatives to using animal fat in bank
notes on.ft.com/2on51nN
* Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrested on.ft.com/2on6lH3
* NHS patients warned of longer waits for operations on.ft.com/2on26ez
* Hinkley Point construction gets under way on.ft.com/2on1J3L
Overview
- The Bank of England is consulting on which materials must
be used to make notes after the discovery of small amounts of
animal fat in plastic 5 pound ($6.24) notes sparked outrage.
BoE, in a public consultation, said it “respects those concerns
and is treating them with the utmost seriousness”.
- Facing at least 13 charges, ousted South Korean president
Park Geun-hye was arrested on Friday. Park is accused of letting
a now-jailed confidante, Choi Soon-sil, meddle in state affairs
and gain unauthorised access to classified documents, while
colluding to extort about $70 million from businesses for two
foundations under Choi’s effective control
- Patients seeking non-urgent operations and treatment in
accident and emergency departments will have to wait longer,
according to an NHS report. Chief executive of NHS England Simon
Stevens presented the report on Friday into progress on its
five-year plan.
- EDF said it has begun construction of the first
permanent structures at Hinkley Point nuclear power station in
Somerset. This is Britain's first new nuclear plant since the
1990s. Prime Minister Theresa May had given a go-ahead to the
project last September.
($1 = 0.8016 pounds)
