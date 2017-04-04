PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Standard Chartered to double minimum wealth for private
bank clients on.ft.com/2nUUF0k
* Brexit fears lose UK ground in ranking of favoured tax
regimes on.ft.com/2nUXyOy
* Asset managers to seek injunction to block sale of
Portugal’s Novo Banco on.ft.com/2nV6LGJ
* May urged to assess impact of leaving EU without deal on.ft.com/2nV2T8J
Overview
- Standard Chartered will increase its threshold of
investable client assets to $5 million from $2 million this
year. The bank will concentrate on attracting families and
people with at least $30 million in investable assets.
- Britain kept its position as the second most competitive
tax regime worldwide, a KPMG survey of large businesses showed.
Multinational companies headquartered outside of the UK were
particularly concerned about Brexit, and have ranked Britain as
the fifth best tax regime in Europe, down from first place last
year.
- To block Lisbon's agreed sale of Portuguese lender Novo
Banco to Lone Star, BlackRock and other international asset
managers are seeking an injunction. The fund managers, stepping
up a legal battle over losses sustained in 2015, said that “the
rules governing the sales process are discriminatory and breach
Portuguese and EU law.”
- Commons Brexit committee said British Prime Minister
Theresa May's assertion that “no deal is better than a bad deal”
was “unsubstantiated” because the government had not assessed
the implications of such an outcome since the referendum last
year. The conclusions of the report were strongly contested by
pro-Leave MPs on the committee who claimed the report was "too
gloomy" and biased.
