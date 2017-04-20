PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Brussels starts to freeze Britain out of EU contracts on.ft.com/2pDUVlI

* UKTV warns general election could hit TV advertising on.ft.com/2pE90zE

* Theresa May wins backing from parliament for snap UK election on.ft.com/2pE8iT9

* Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News after harassment allegations on.ft.com/2pEdgz5

- British groups are starting to be systematically shut out by Brussels from multibillion-euro contracts. European Commission's top officials have told staff to avoid "unnecessary additional complications" with Britain before 2019, according to an internal memo.

- The owner of channels including Dave and Gold, UKTV said that Theresa May's decision for a snap general election could led to the television advertising market further deteriorating.

- Theresa May's call for a snap general election on June 8 won overwhelming backing from MPs. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would try to overturn daunting electoral odds by picking some of the themes adopted by Donald Trump in the US presidential election last year.

- The biggest star at Rupert Murdoch's Fox News Channel Bill O'Reilly is leaving the network after an investigation into claims that he sexually harassed many women. His departure was triggered by a New York Times investigation revealing that he and Fox News paid a combined $13 million to silence women who had complained of sexual harassment.

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)