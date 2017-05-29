版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 29日 星期一 09:35 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BA passengers hit by second day of global fallout from IT failure on.ft.com/2r2HMCU

Police make further arrests over Manchester terror attack on.ft.com/2r2Npku

Frustrated business seeks to rebuild ties to Number 10 on.ft.com/2r2XMEP

Overview

British Airways struggled to regain control on Sunday after a computer system failure caused chaos during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in UK.

British police made more arrests on Sunday in connection with the Manchester attack, with two men aged 25 and 19, held on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act.

A group of executives, ministers and civil servants are aiming to set up a special group to rebuild ties with Theresa May's administration.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐