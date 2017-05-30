PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Fred Goodwin set to avoid court appearance as RBS strikes
Police seek public's help in search for Manchester bomber's
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn survive the Paxman treatment on.ft.com/2r5Cdn3
Overview
A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a
lawsuit that aimed to call former CEO Fred Goodwin to account
over a 12 billion pound ($15.38 billion) cash call in 2008.
British police released a CCTV image of Manchester bomber
Salman Abedi on Monday that showed him with a blue suitcase on
the day of the suicide attack last week.
Prime Minister Thersa May was branded a 'blowhard' while
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was grilled on his opposition to the
Falklands war in an interview with Jeremy Paxman hosted by
Channel 4 and Sky News on Monday.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
