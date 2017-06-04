PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

June 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Bunge hires JPMorgan and Shearman & Sterling in Glencore
defence on.ft.com/2qVs2hu
* Rosneft ready to step up crude output if Opec deal falters
on.ft.com/2qVyFAu
* World Bank warns on emerging market growth on.ft.com/2qVsnkg
* Wealth funds cast doubt on UK’s future as EU investment
hub on.ft.com/2qVGfLD
Overview
- U.S. grain trader Bunge that is fending off
takeover interest from Switzerland’s Glencore is
working with JPMorgan Chase and law firm Shearman & Sterling as
it seeks to remain independent.
- Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company, served
notice that it will ramp up production if there is a sudden end
to the agreement among major crude producers to curb output to
prop up prices.
- World Bank said that long-term growth prospects of the
world’s developing economies are being undermined by weak
investment. Economists at the bank predicted the global economy
would grow by 2.7 percent in 2017, the best growth in global
trade seen in years.
- According to a new survey by fund manager Invesco,
Sovereign wealth funds see the UK as a less attractive location
for investment following its vote to leave the EU whereas
Germany's desirability has increased.
