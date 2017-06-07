PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Vivendi firms up offer for Groupe Bolloré’s Havas stake on.ft.com/2rzbIXt
* Burberry slips on worries over sales momentum on.ft.com/2ryY1YJ
* New funding values Pinterest at $12.3 bln on.ft.com/2ryMA2R
* Uber fires more than 20 employees after harassment probe on.ft.com/2ryRTj5
Overview
- Vivendi SA inked a purchase agreement with Groupe
Bolloré for its 60 percent stake in Havas SA at 9.25
euros a share. Vivendi intends to make an offer for the
remaining stake in Havas, once the deal is finalised.
- Burberry Group Plc had its sharpest sales fall
in six weeks. Cost savings are protecting Burberry’s short-term
earnings but “luxury stocks work on sales momentum, not cost
containment”, argued HSBC, which downgraded the stock to
“reduce.”
- Pinterest enhanced its valuation more than 10 percent to
$12.3 billion in a new funding round. It closed $150 million of
funding from existing investors who include Silicon Valley
venture capitalists Andreessen Horowitz and SV Angel, and Wall
Street investors Goldman Sachs and Wellington Management.
- Uber Technologies Inc fired more than 20
employees after an investigation into sexual harassment claims.
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)