PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

No time to waste in Brexit talks, Michel Barnier warns UK on.ft.com/2roZJIv

Ocado looks to raise 350 mln stg for expansion through bond sale on.ft.com/2roV2hO

Complaints against UK payday lenders triple on.ft.com/2roWoJN

British businesses move to exploit opening for softer Brexit on.ft.com/2rp4y4H

Overview

Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to stop wasting time and start Brexit talks "very quickly" or risk crashing out of the European Union in March 2019 without a deal on future relations.

British online grocer Ocado Group Plc plans to raise 350 million pounds ($443.17 million) from issuing bonds and making changes to its credit arrangements to fund expansion of its facilities and develop its automated warehousing technology.

Complaints against payday lenders tripled in the past year as more people fell into debt, the Financial Ombudsman Service said In its annual report.

British business groups, including the CBI, the Institute of Directors, the EEF and Federation of Small Businesses are working together as well as with Greg Clark, the business secretary, with the aim of putting forward a unified list of demands as they spy an opportunity to change UK's Brexit negotiating stance. ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)