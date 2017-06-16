PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Bank of England came close to raising interest rates on.ft.com/2rBsH8q
BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman on.ft.com/2rC2BBU
Public sector staff pay twice as much into pension pots on.ft.com/2rBIHqK
Shareholders rebuke Morrisons over executive pay on.ft.com/2rBADGJ
Overview
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee came closer
to raising interest rates on Thursday than at any time in the
past six years when it voted five to three to keep rates at
their historic low of 0.25 percent.
BHP Billiton Plc named Ken MacKenzie as its
chairman on Friday, succeeding Jac Nasser who was appointed to
the job in 2010.
UK public sector workers are saving twice as much into their
pensions than those in the private sector according to figures
from the Department of Work and Pensions.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc raised the potential
share award for its Chief Executive David Potts while slashing
the profit and cash flow targets he must hit to qualify for the
stock, a scheme that attracted backlash from its from
shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday.
