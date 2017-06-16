PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bank of England came close to raising interest rates on.ft.com/2rBsH8q

BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman on.ft.com/2rC2BBU

Public sector staff pay twice as much into pension pots on.ft.com/2rBIHqK

Shareholders rebuke Morrisons over executive pay on.ft.com/2rBADGJ

Overview

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee came closer to raising interest rates on Thursday than at any time in the past six years when it voted five to three to keep rates at their historic low of 0.25 percent.

BHP Billiton Plc named Ken MacKenzie as its chairman on Friday, succeeding Jac Nasser who was appointed to the job in 2010.

UK public sector workers are saving twice as much into their pensions than those in the private sector according to figures from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc raised the potential share award for its Chief Executive David Potts while slashing the profit and cash flow targets he must hit to qualify for the stock, a scheme that attracted backlash from its from shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)