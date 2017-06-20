PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the delicate task of running a minority government on Wednesday, after talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party failed to produce a deal in time.

The number of eastern Europeans applying to work in Britain has fallen to its lowest level in over a decade, researchers at the Oxford Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford have found.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he is not preparing a tax and spending spree and will stick to his target of balancing the government's books by 2025, even as he admitted voters in June's general election were "weary after seven years of hard slog" after the financial crisis.

Barclays Plc and four former top executives, including former CEO John Varley, were charged by UK authorities on Tuesday with fraud related to the emergency cash injections that saved the bank from a government bailout at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

UK retailers are becoming concentrated in fewer, "prime" locations as online shopping depletes demand for premises and the number of empty shops rises, according to a study by estate agency Colliers.