FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特斯拉上半年交付量处于预估区间低端 Model 3轿车本周投产
国际财经
特斯拉上半年交付量处于预估区间低端 Model 3轿车本周投产
葡萄牙拟发行熊猫债 巩固与中国的经济文化联系
中国财经
葡萄牙拟发行熊猫债 巩固与中国的经济文化联系
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月2日 / 晚上11点02分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

2 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Iran to sign $4.8 billion gas deal with Total

(on.ft.com/2swf53A)

Former Barclays bosses head to court over fraud charges

(on.ft.com/2sgBq0U)

Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste

(on.ft.com/2tBhKZb)

UK begins to row back from fisheries convention

(on.ft.com/2tBgxRw)

Overview

Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total SA and China's CNPC on Monday, an Iranian oil ministry official said on Sunday.

Former Barclays Plc Chief Executive John Varley, along with his three former colleagues at the bank, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on Monday to officially face charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Brazil's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol Raízen Energia SA is planning to increase production by more than fivefold at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant within two years, in a move that will increase the productivity of one of the country's most important industries.

Britain will begin the withdrawal from a convention that allows European vessels to fish in its territorial waters on Monday, in a move to control EU fishing in its waters after Brexit.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below