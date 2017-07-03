FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4
2017年7月3日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

2 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bain and Cinven prepare for fresh 4.1 bln euros Stada bid

(on.ft.com/2tDaGM5)

Repsol and Gazprom set up joint venture

(on.ft.com/2ti9tXQ)

EDF warns Hinkley Point could cost extra 1.5 bln stg

(on.ft.com/2t8WTvC)

Overview

Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven are preparing to submit a fresh offer for German generic drugmaker Stada for about 4.1 billion euros ($4.66 billion) as early as this week, reviving what would be Europe's largest buyout in four years just days after their previous offer of 5.3 billion euros fell through.

Spanish energy company Repsol SA established a joint venture with Russia's Gazprom Neft after selling a 25 percent stake in its Evrotek-Yugra project of seven oil blocks in western Siberia to the Russian oil company. Gazprom Neft has an option to increase its stake in the venture to 50 percent.

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Britain could cost 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion) more than initially expected, according to a review by French state-owned utility EDF that come less than a year after the project received final approval.

$1 = 0.8796 euros $1 = 0.7727 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

