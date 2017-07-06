FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨12点22分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 6

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

** Worldpay agrees to be acquired by rival Vantiv in 9 billion pound deal (on.ft.com/2sFZ7nm)

** Volvo to use electric motors in all cars from 2019 (on.ft.com/2tnOLWm)

** Lloyds Banking Group reshuffles senior management (on.ft.com/2sr4Itx)

Overview

** British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc on Wednesday agreed to be acquired by U.S. rival Vantiv Inc for 9.1 billion pounds ($11.77 billion).

** Volvo Cars said every model from 2019 onwards would have an electric motor, putting electrification at the core of its business.

** Lloyds Banking Group Plc on Wednesday said Andrew Bester, head of commercial bank and a potential successor to Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, and Simon Davies, who was the legal and strategy officer, would leave the company.

$1 = 0.7733 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

