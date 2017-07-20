FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨12点04分 / 2 天内

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista in $5.3 bln deal on.ft.com/2gLGs42

Theresa May criticises BBC as star salaries reveal gender gap on.ft.com/2gLFeFS

Akzo Nobel chief steps down for health reasons on.ft.com/2gLGj0o

Stada receives second takeover bid from Bain and Cinven on.ft.com/2gLRvdB

Overview

Canadian utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy U.S. energy company Avista Corp for $5.3 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Theresa May called on the BBC to pay men and women equally after the corporation published the names of its 96 stars paid more than 150,000 pounds a year, exposing a wide gap between male and female broadcasters.

The chief executive of Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paint maker, has resigned with immediate effect on health grounds just weeks after fending off a 27-billion-euro takeover attempt.

A private equity consortium has made a second attempt at buying Stada, Germany's largest maker of generic drugs, with an improved 4.1 billion euros offer.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below