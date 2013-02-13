PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 13

Feb 13 Headlines
Comcast $16.7 bln buyout of NBCUniversal
Jenkins sets out Barclays reinvention
Kengeter to leave UBS
Veteran dealmaker to retire from Goldman
Italian police arrest Finmeccanica chief
Apple downplays Einhorn suit as 'sideshow'
Major Dell investor joins chorus against buyout
US approves $18 bln CNOOC bid for Nexen
Overview
Comcast Corp said it would buy General Electric's
remaining 49 percent equity stake in their NBCUniversal
joint venture for about $16.7 billion.
Barclays' new chief executive pledged a fresh course
for the British lender, axing at least 3,700 jobs and pruning
its investment bank as he seeks to rebuild its reputation and
boost profitability after a series of scandals.
Carsten Kengeter, UBS's former investment bank chief
executive, will leave in a management overhaul of the Swiss
bank's newly formed non-core unit, according to an internal
memo.
Goldman Sachs is set to lose one of its veteran dealmakers with
the retirement of Henry Cornell as vice-chairman of its merchant
banking division, according to an internal memo.
Italian police arrested the head of defence group Finmeccanica
SpA on Tuesday on a warrant alleging that he paid
bribes to win an Indian contract.
Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple Inc, said the
company was considering ways to return its $137 billion cash
pile to investors. Cook dismissed the lawsuit filed by activist
shareholder David Einhorn as a "silly sideshow".
Dell Inc's third-largest shareholder, T. Rowe Price
Group, joined a growing number of investors putting
pressure on Michael Dell and his partner Silver Lake to sweeten
their $24.4 billion buyout offer for the PC maker.
U.S. regulators have approved the $15.1 billion takeover of
Canadian oil and gas company Nexen Inc by China's
state-owned CNOOC Ltd