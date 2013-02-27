PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 27

Feb 27 Headlines

Co-op capital hole threatens Lloyds deal

Gulf rig safety was 'team effort', says BP

Shell in deal to buy Repsol assets

Barclays to unveil staff earning 1 million pounds

JPMorgan to cut 17,000 jobs over 2 years

Esure warned against IPO overpricing

Tucker hints at radical growth moves

Overview

The Co-operative Bank's deal to buy more than 600 branches from Lloyds Banking Group is under threat as the Co-op faces a 1 billion pound capital hole.

All companies involved in project shared responsibility for safety on the Deepwater Horizon rig, a BP executive said at the trial in New Orleans centred on the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its aftermath.

Repsol has sold a set of LNG assets to Royal Dutch Shell in a deal with an enterprise value of $6.7 billion.

British bank Barclays is set to reveal a list of employees who earned over 1 million pounds last year in its annual report next week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co will cut 17,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, over the next two years.

British home and motor insurer Esure has been warned by fund managers against overpricing its initial public offering.

Paul Tucker raised the possibility of charging negative interest rates on a portion of banking reserves fuelling speculation that the Bank of England may redouble efforts to prop up economic growth.