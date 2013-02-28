PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 28

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Headlines
Apple shareholders in protest vote on pay
Shell puts Arctic ambitions on ice
Capital road eased for new banks
Centrica raises power cut fears
Tesco vows to buy more local produce
NSN completes strategic sell-off
Barclays recoups 300 million pounds in bonuses
BP misrepresented vital data, trial told
EU blocks Ryanair-Aer Lingus merger
Overview
At least a third of Apple Inc's investors voted not to back the company's executive compensation at its annual shareholders' meeting.
Royal Dutch Shell scrapped plans to drill for oil off the north coast of Alaska this year.
New banks in the UK will not be required to hold as much capital to begin operations as their established peers.
Centrica said it would not build gas plants in Britain for at least four years.
Tesco has vowed to source more produce from within Britain in the wake of the horsemeat scandal.
Nokia Siemens Networks has completed its process to sell-off its non-core businesses.
Barclays has clawed back 300 million pounds in promised bonuses from its bankers.
BP misrepresented crucial information to regulators and continued its drilling activities in "dangerous" conditions at the Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico, an expert witness told the trial in New Orleans centred on the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and its aftermath.
EU competition regulators on Thursday blocked the latest attempt by Ryanair to buy Aer Lingus.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.