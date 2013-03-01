PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 1

March 1 Headlines
U.S. braced as cuts deadline looms
Groupon sacks Mason as chief executive
RBS moves closer to privatisation
Lloyds to take 'final' 1.4 bln stg PPI provision
Van Rompuy hits at Cameron on treaty change
Banks fear damage from EU bonus cap
Icahn and Herbalife move against Ackman
Overview
The United States is braced for automatic across-the-board
spending cuts which are set to kick in on Friday under a process
known as sequestration.
Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason was fired as chief
executive of the daily deals company on Thursday.
RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester on Thursday
signalled that the British bank could be ready for
reprivatisation as early as next year.
Lloyds Banking Group will set aside an additional
1.4 billion pounds to cover the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance.
European Council president Herman Van Rompuy said Europe
would not prioritise treaty change despite British Prime
Minister David Cameron's desire for a new settlement to put to a
referendum.
Executives at European banks have warned that they are in
danger of losing key traders and managers to U.S. and other
international rivals after the EU provisionally agreed to a
bonus cap for banks.
Carl Icahn and Herbalife have reached an agreement
to nominate two directors to the company's board.