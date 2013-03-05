PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 5

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
March 5 Headlines
FSA crackdown on cash for CEO access
London banks turn to law on bonus caps
Cable calls for shake-up of lending scheme
Boeing defends refusal to abandon 787 battery
HSBC puts back thoughts of HK move
Overview
The Financial Services Authority is set to crack down on asset managers using investors' money to pay for access to chief executives.
The City's big banks are weighing a lawsuit against the EU over rules to cap bonuses.
Vince Cable has called for a review of the government's funding for lending scheme after the initiative failed to prevent a slump in lending during the final quarter of last year.
Ray Conner, the head of Boeing Co's commercial aircraft business, backed the company's decision to stick with a controversial new battery type for the 787 Dreamliner.
HSBC has all but ruled out moving its headquarters to Hong Kong despite the threat of new European bonus restrictions.
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.