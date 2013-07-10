PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Scandal-plagued Libor moves to NYSE

New chief to secure 1 bln stg savings in Whitehall overhaul

IMF revises UK growth forecast higher for 2013

AIG and GE Capital branded 'systemically important'

Murdoch summoned back by MPs after press remarks

Lloyds postpones action on Vincent Tchenguiz's debt

Shell chooses Ben van Beurden as chief executive

Cukurova wins legal battle against Alfa over Turkcell

Overview

Exchange operator NYSE Euronext has won the right to take over the running of the scandal-hit Libor interbank rate, the global benchmark interest rate which serves as the reference point for more than $350 trillion in contracts worldwide.

A senior civil figure is set to be appointed to improve financial management across Whitehall as part of an overhaul of the government's traditional federal structure.

The International Monetary Fund took a more bullish stance on the British economy, raising its prediction for growth this year to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in April.

American International Group and GE Capital have been designated "systemically important" by the U.S. government as a result of which the two companies will be subject to stricter regulatory oversight.

British lawmakers have summoned Rupert Murdoch to reappear before the culture, media and sport select committee following remarks he made related to the police investigations into press abuses.

Lloyds Banking Group has put off its bid to take control of one of the UK's largest residential property portfolios, just weeks after telling courts it had run out of patience over a 230 million pound ($341.1 million) debt owed to it by property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.

Royal Dutch Shell has picked Ben van Beurden, its refining head, as the company's new chief executive.

Mehmet Karamehmet has won a legal battle against Russia's Alfa Group over control of Turkey's leading mobile group Turkcell.