PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 15

Headlines

BP says U.S. law firms reaping a 'bonanza'

UK to crack down on negligent directors

G20 sharpens attack on international corporate tax avoidance

Merkel calls for EU-wide agreement on data protection

Dreamliner fire not linked to batteries

U.S. banks eye metal storage exit

AT&T to acquire Leap Wireless amid consolidation trend

AG Barr weighs up bid for Ribena and Lucozade

Overview

BP says U.S. law firms in the Gulf of Mexico area have been reaping a "bonanza", winning some of the biggest compensation awards for themselves as a result of a misinterpretation of the company's settlement to compensate those affected by the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

A radical shake-up of UK corporate law will include plans under which negligent directors will be made personally liable for repaying failed companies' debts.

Group of 20 finance ministers are set to launch a new phase in the crackdown on global tax avoidance this week.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for a tough European agreement that would require internet companies to disclose what personal information they have collected and who they have made it available to.

Preliminary investigations have found no evidence that a fire on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at London's Heathrow airport was linked to the airliner's lithium-ion batteries.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs are mulling a sale of their metal warehousing units and have begun informally sounding out buyers for the businesses in recent months.

AT&T Inc has agreed to buy Leap Wireless International for about $1.2 billion, the latest in a series of recent deals in the telecoms sector.

Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr is considering a possible 1 billion pound bid for GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena brands days after merger talks with rival Britvic fell through.