PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 16

Headlines
Overview
Chinese authorities accused drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
of being the ringleader at the center of a
half-a-billion-dollar bribery scandal that involved 700
companies.
A report by Europe's banking regulator reveals that the UK
is home to more top-earning bankers than all other EU members
put together.
RWE npower has publicly warned that the government's green
policies will mean higher energy costs for consumers, saying
bills would rise by more than 19 percent by the end of the
decade.
Two former brokers who worked for RP Martin were charged by
Britain's Serious Fraud Office for allegedly attempting to
manipulate the yen-Libor rate.
Commerzbank said it had agreed to sell the UK
operations of its property lending arm to Wells Fargo
and private equity company Lone Star in a 4 billion pound ($6.04
billion) deal.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy rejected calls for him
to step down over a slush fund scandal that has hit his party
and warned of the risks of plunging Spain into "political
instability."