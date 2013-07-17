PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 17

July 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Card transaction fees to be capped under EU proposal
Record fine for Barclays over power prices
Yahoo's deals fail to boost revenue growth
Goldman Sachs profits double on strong trading gains
Papaconstantinou set to face trial
Michael Dell faces buyout ultimatum from large shareholders
Overview
The European Commission is set to impose a cap on fees
charged to process consumer debit and credit card transactions
as per a draft plan.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has hit
Barclays Plc with a $470 million fine, saying the bank
manipulated power prices.
Yahoo Inc's string of acquisitions and product
overhauls failed to return the company to revenue growth in the
second quarter with total sales falling 7 percent to $1.2
billion.
Goldman Sachs' quarterly profit more than doubled,
boosted by a sharp jump in the value of its own investments and
stronger demand from its clients for trading and investment
banking services.
Greek lawmakers voted in favour of sending former finance
minister George Papaconstantinou, charged with tampering with a
list of alleged tax evaders, to stand trial.
Dell Inc founder Michael Dell has been given a
last-minute ultimatum from some of the PC maker's largest
shareholders to either raise his $24.4 billion bid or lose his
attempt to regain control of the company.