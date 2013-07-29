PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 29

July 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is expected to receive
about 2 million pounds ($3.07 million) from the UK Treasury to
support its criminal probe into the dealings between Barclays
Plc and Qatar Holding, people familiar with the matter
said.
China will drop investigations into European wine and
polysilicon exports as part of a landmark deal with the European
Union to settle a dispute over solar panels, according to a
senior EU official.
Publicis Groupe SA and Omnicom Group Inc
revealed on Sunday plans to merge to create the world's biggest
advertising group, worth $35.1 billion, surprising analysts who
had warned of client conflicts, regulatory risks and culture
clashes.
The European Union commissioner Joaquín Almunia told Italy's
finance minister Fabrizio Saccomanni that the proposed
restructuring plan for Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
too soft on executive pay, cost-cutting and treatment of
creditors and that without "urgent" changes he would launch a
full-blown EU probe.
Siemens AG said in a statement late on Saturday
that its supervisory board will this week "decide on the early
departure of the president and CEO", indicating that Chief
Executive Peter Loescher's days are numbered, after the German
engineering group this week issued its second profit warning
this year.
Burford Capital Ltd, a London-listed fund that
finances lawsuits in return for a cut of any payouts, has become
a shareholder in insolvency specialist Manolete Partners.