PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 30

Headlines
Barclays to launch 5-bln-stg-plus rights issue
Perrigo to buy Elan for $8.6 bln as it eyes aid of Irish tax
system
PwC sued for 1 bln euros over Quinn insurance collapse
América Móvil terminates relationship agreement with KPN
Alwaleed warns of U.S. shale danger to Saudi
Sale of Luton airport due to arrive
Overview
Barclays Plc is planning to launch a rights issue
on Tuesday to raise more than 5 billion pounds (about $7.7
billion) as part of efforts to plug a capital shortfall
triggered by new UK regulatory demands on leverage, two people
briefed on the transaction said.
U.S. drugmaker Perrigo Co agreed to buy Elan Corp
Plc for $8.6 billion in cash and shares that will
provide it a more tax-efficient corporate structure and
royalties from blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri.
The liquidators of a major Irish insurance company sued
PricewaterhouseCoopers for 1 billion euros (about $1.3
billion) on Monday, accusing it of negligent auditing, in one of
the biggest commercial cases to come before Irish courts.
Dutch telecom group KPN's biggest shareholder,
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, has ended its
relationship agreement to keep its holding below 30 percent,
which will allow the Mexican operator to bid for the whole
company.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal warned that the
Gulf Arab kingdom's oil-dependent economy was facing increasing
threat from rising U.S. shale energy supplies and that it needed
to diversify its revenues, setting him at odds with his
country's oil ministry and officials of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Barcelona-based infrastructure firm Abertis is
close to announcing the sale of its majority stake in Luton
airport to Spanish airport operator and minority stakeholder
Aena, people close to the talks said on Monday.