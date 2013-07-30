PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 31

July 31 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BoE helped sell looted Nazi gold
SEC sues Spaniards over insider trading
Global fertiliser shake-up after cartel falls apart
Barclays and Deutsche shore up balance sheets
BP braces for long battle over oil spill damages claims
Tourre trial told of 'land of make believe'
Overview
The Bank of England helped facilitate the sale of gold
looted by the Nazis following their invasion of Czechoslovakia
in 1939, according to a history of the central bank's activities
in and around the second world war.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a
former high-ranking Santander executive and a former Spanish
judge, charging them with insider trading ahead of BHP
Billiton's failed bid for Potash Corp.
Russia's Uralkali has pulled out of one of the two
big cartels controlling the potash market in a move the company
predicted would bring potash prices down 25 percent.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have both
revealed plans to bolster their balance sheets and meet
regulatory demands that they increase the level of equity they
hold compared with their overall assets.
BP's chief executive said the company was digging in
and was well prepared for a long legal battle to fight damages
claims related to the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers accused
former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre of lying under
oath.