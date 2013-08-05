PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - August 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the
LLOYDS CHIEF EYES DIVIDEND BONANZA
SETBACK FOR ECCLESTONE OVER F1 SALE CASE
EIKE BATISTA FACES LEGAL ACTION FROM INVESTORS
APPLE IMPORT VETO RISKS UNDERMINING PATENT PROTECTION PUSH
PUBLICIS CHIEF PUTS ACCENT ON LOYALTY
Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio told potential investors that he expects to see up
to 70 percent of the bank's earnings returned to shareholders by
2015, according to sources.
Formula One Group and its private equity firm owners CVC
were ordered by a London court to release hundreds of
documents regarding the sale of a stake in the motor racing
business, amid claims that its Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone
bribed a German banker to smooth the deal over seven years ago.
A group of OGX shareholders is considering legal
action against the oil company's former directors and its
Brazilian billionaire owner, Eike Batista, over allegations
including insider trading as anger rises over the company's near
collapse.
U.S. President Barack Obama reversed an import ban on older
iPhone and iPad models, favouring Apple over Samsung
in a long-running patent battle and undermining the
U.S. trade panel's push for stricter global intellectual
property regulation.
Publicis Groupe Chief Executive Maurice Levy said
that the chances of closing a merger with Omnicom Group
were so slim that his supervisory board was prepared to go ahead
with its original plan to make him Publicis' chairman and
appoint a new CEO.