PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 28

Headlines

JPMorgan woes deepen as US demands $6 bln penalty

Tiffany profits sparkle on China growth

Nissan promises self-driving cars by 2020

Chinese milk producer moves towards $1bn Hong Kong IPO

NY Times website brought down by attack

UTV hopes for advertising growth

Overview

U.S. authorities are pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion to settle lawsuits over mis-sold securities to government-backed mortgage companies in the run-up to the financial crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co's raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday after strong sales in China and higher prices pushed profits in the second quarter above analysts' estimates.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it would be ready to bring a fully self-driving car to market by 2020, challenging a range of carmaking rivals and industry newcomers such as Google Inc .

Chinese dairy company Liaoning Huishan Dairy Group will apply to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday for an up to $1 billion initial public offering, according to people familiar with the plans.

The website of The New York Times experienced another outage on Tuesday afternoon, probably caused by a "malicious external attack", the company said.

UTV Media Plc's first-half revenue and profit fell as advertising revenue continued to decline but the Northern Irish broadcaster said it expects television and radio advertising to improve in the second half of the year.