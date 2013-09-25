PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ICAP staff face Libor charges
JPMorgan eyes $4bn 'pay for peace' deal
Dexia offloads asset management unit
Applied Materials sees shares rise after $10bn Tokyo
Electron deal
Fiat issues warning to Chrysler over IPO
()
Privately held housebuilder Miller Group considers IPO
()
Overview
U.S. authorities are expected to bring criminal charges
against past and present employees of interdealer broker ICAP
Plc as early as Wednesday for allegedly manipulating the
London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, and other benchmark
interest rates, people familiar with the matter said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is seeking a $4 billion
settlement deal with U.S. authorities for all outstanding
allegations of wrongdoings in its mortgage practices, according
to people familiar with the matter.
New York Life Investments announced on Tuesday that it had
agreed to purchase the asset management arm of Dexia SA
, the Franco-Belgian bank that had to be bailed out
three times by taxpayers, for 380 million euro ($512 million).
Applied Materials Inc, the U.S. maker of equipment
used to manufacture semiconductors, will buy rival Tokyo
Electron Ltd in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $10
billion to extend its lead in one of the world's most
technically challenging and capital intensive industries
Fiat SpA has warned Chrysler Group LLC that it is
reconsidering the benefits and costs of further expanding its
relationship with the U.S. automaker because of its concerns
over the effects of Chrysler's potential initial public
offering.
U.S. private equity group Blackstone and the Miller
family, who together own UK's largest privately-owned
housebuilder Miller Group, are considering a possible stock
market debut, according to people familiar with the matter, as
the positive sentiment around the country's property market
continues to gather momentum.