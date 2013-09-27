PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
JPMorgan chief in 'constructive' talks on settlement
Rabobank to settle over Libor
Ebay buys Braintree to invigorate PayPal
Alibaba vice-chairman hits back at HK listing authorities
Maersk calls bottom of trade cycle
Video games developers warned over 'unfair practices'
Overview
A meeting between JPMorgan Chase & Co chief
executive Jamie Dimon and U.S. attorney general Eric Holder at
the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday failed to
produce a final deal on the settlement of all outstanding
mortgage probes for $11 billion but people familiar with the
situation described the talks as "constructive".
Rabobank, one of the several banks named by the
authorities in the international Libor interest rate rigging
scandal, is on track to settle the allegations as early as next
month, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ebay Inc will buy payment gateway Braintree for
about $800 million as it seeks to compensate for slow innovation
by its own payments arm, PayPal.
Alibaba Group, which this week abandoned plans
for a $60 billion-plus listing in Hong Kong, hit back at
regulators over their refusal to allow China's biggest
e-commerce firm keep its control structure.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping line by
market share, said on Thursday it believed the slide in trade
had bottomed out and forecast a 4-6 percent growth in demand for
global containers in 2014 and 2015.
The Office of Fair Trading has found numerous cases of
"unfair commercial practices" in "free" video games that
encourage young players to spend money on virtual goods. It said
some of the 38 popular apps and web-based games it examined were
likely to breach consumer protection law and told developers to
implement changes or face prosecution.