PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan chief in 'constructive' talks on settlement

()

Rabobank to settle over Libor

()

Ebay buys Braintree to invigorate PayPal

()

Alibaba vice-chairman hits back at HK listing authorities

()

Maersk calls bottom of trade cycle

()

Video games developers warned over 'unfair practices'

()

Overview

A meeting between JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon and U.S. attorney general Eric Holder at the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday failed to produce a final deal on the settlement of all outstanding mortgage probes for $11 billion but people familiar with the situation described the talks as "constructive".

Rabobank, one of the several banks named by the authorities in the international Libor interest rate rigging scandal, is on track to settle the allegations as early as next month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ebay Inc will buy payment gateway Braintree for about $800 million as it seeks to compensate for slow innovation by its own payments arm, PayPal.

Alibaba Group, which this week abandoned plans for a $60 billion-plus listing in Hong Kong, hit back at regulators over their refusal to allow China's biggest e-commerce firm keep its control structure.

Maersk Line, the world's largest container shipping line by market share, said on Thursday it believed the slide in trade had bottomed out and forecast a 4-6 percent growth in demand for global containers in 2014 and 2015.

The Office of Fair Trading has found numerous cases of "unfair commercial practices" in "free" video games that encourage young players to spend money on virtual goods. It said some of the 38 popular apps and web-based games it examined were likely to breach consumer protection law and told developers to implement changes or face prosecution.