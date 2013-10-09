PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

Oct 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FED SPLIT HIGHLIGHTS YELLEN'S TOUGH TASK

()

JPMORGAN DRAWS INTEREST IN COMMODITIES ARM

()

HOME OFFICE LOOKS AT 'BOUNTY' PLAN FOR CORPORATE WHISTLEBLOWERS

()

OBAMA STEPS UP DISCUSSIONS WITH CONGRESS TO END BUDGET STAND-OFF

()

VODAFONE OFFERED VERIZON A FULL MERGER BEFORE STAKE SALE

()

PRIVATE INVESTORS RUSH TO ROYAL MAIL

()

CAMERON BACKS MI5 CHIEF OVER 'DAMAGE' FROM LEAKS

()

U.S. DEFAULT SWAPS TRADE SOARS ON DEBT FEAR

()

Overview

Janet Yellen prepares to take over the difficult job of chairmanship of the central bank as she seeks to forge consensus at the U.S. Federal Reserve even as policy makers at the Fed remain divided over the merits of slowing its $85 billion-a-month asset purchases in September.

JPMorgan Chase's physical commodities operations has garnered interest from more than two dozen parties, including pension funds and trading houses, following the bank's July decision to divest the business.

UK is contemplating following a U.S.-style procedure of rewarding whistleblowers who uncover economic crimes with payouts.

President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress are stepping up discussions seeking a way out of a budget crisis that could leave the U.S. government unable to pay its bills.

Vodafone refused a $95 billion offer from Verizon months before it finalised the third-largest deal in corporate history. It later offered to merge with Verizon to create a global telecom company but finally completed the deal after being paid an extra $35 billion.

The Royal Mail IPO is seven times subscribed in an echo of the privatisation frenzies of the 1980s after private investors flocked to buy shares, with 700,000 individual applications leaving the retail offer.

Britain's prime minister has supported a statement by the new head of MI5 that said leaks by Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, are harming the fight against terrorism.

The once-sleepy market for derivatives that insure against a US default has seen growing investor activity after fears that Washington could miss a payment on its debt.