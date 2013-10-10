Xx PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
HOPES RISE OF AVERTING US DEBT DEFAULT
GOOGLE SHIFTS 8.8 BLN EUROS ROYALTIES TO BERMUDA
SSE BOSS BLAMES GREEN POLICIES FOR PRICE RISE
PARTIES RACE FOR PRESS REGULATION DEADLINE
LARGE ROYAL MAIL INVESTORS LOSE OUT
SMES IN PERIPHERAL EUROZONE FACE FAR STEEPER BORROWING RATES
ALUMINIUM PRODUCERS VENT FURY AT LME CHANGES TO WAREHOUSING
RULES
FIAT-CHRYSLER'S SERGIO MARCHIONNE DENIES TALKING DOWN IPO
Overview
The United States seems to have staved off a debt default
after the White House and Republicans moved towards a temporary
agreement on a short-term extension of the U.S. debt limit.
Google saved billions in tax last year by
channeling royalty payments to Bermuda, which helped it reduce
its overseas tax rate by 5 percent.
CEO of energy company SSE, Alistair Phillips-Davies,
has blamed the rising cost of green policies for the price rise
and has called for a government rethink on the green policy.
British politicians are close to agreement with the British
press over an revised royal charter over the press regulation.
Royal Mail has turned back people who bid for more
than 10,000 pounds of shares in its over-subscribed IPO leading
to institutional allocations having been severely scaled back.
A report says the peripheral eurozone's small- and
medium-sized businesses are paying bank loan interest rates that
are up to three times higher than German SMEs.
Aluminium smelters such as Alcoa and Rusal are up in arms
against a proposal by the London Metals Exchange which will
cause the price of aluminium to fall.
Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne denied reports
that he had warned off potential investors in the U.S.
carmaker's forthcoming IPO as the battle over the future of
Chrysler turned increasingly complex and bitter.