PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 11

Headlines
Renault-Nissan admits it will miss 2016 electric car target
BP in fresh attempt to curb oil spill payouts
Banks consider trader chat rooms ban
Co-op Group cuts Christmas payout for members
Serco difficulties spark prospect of profit warning
CIC and Blackstone near agreement on London business park
Overview
Renault-Nissan would miss its target for
global sales of electric cars, chief executive Carlos Ghosn said
in an interview, adding that the market is failing to live up to
his expectations.
BP Plc for the first time challenged directly
payments for losses not caused by its 2010 oil spill in the Gulf
of Mexico basing its arguments on the issue of causation in a
fresh attempt to limit the cost of its compensation settlement,
according to court documents filed by the company late last
week.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is one of several banks
considering banning traders from electronic chat rooms, which
face scrutiny from regulators as a platform exchange of market
information, as part of a probe into the foreign exchange
market, according to people familiar with the matter.
Co-operative Group said it would scrap dividend
payments to its 7.6 million members as part of a review to help
pay for a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue of its banking
division.
Analysts are forecasting a profit warning from Serco Group
Plc this week as the outsourcing firm continues to
grapple with problems with contracts for UK prisons and
Australian asylum centres.
China Investment Corporation is set to buy Chiswick Park, a
west-London office development, from U.S. private equity group
Blackstone for about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion),
according to people familiar with the matter.