PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Headlines

Settlement unlocks US Airways-AMR $11 bln deal

Biggest banks face forex probe questions

Loeb's Third Point takes stake in FedEx

Starbucks ordered to pay Kraft $2.7 bln

ICE seals $10 bln takeover with plan to float Euronext

EDF's price increase of 3.9 pct lower than rivals

Overview

US Airways Group Inc and AMR Corp, parent of bankrupt American Airlines, will be allowed to merge to become the world's largest airline after they agreed a series of divestments to settle a suit filed by U.S. antitrust regulators to stop the $11 billion merger.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, one of seven regulators investigating a global probe on foreign exchange manipulation, has so far requested information from at least 15 of the world's biggest banks, according to two people close to the situation.

Activist investor Dan Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third Point LLC, said Tuesday that his investment firm has taken a stake in FedEx Corp and that he met Chief Executive Fred Smith to discuss ways to improve the U.S. parcel delivery company's performance.

Starbucks Corp has been ordered to pay Kraft Foods $2.76 billion for ending the companies' grocery deal at least three years early, the coffee chain said on Tuesday.

IntercontinentalExchange Inc confirmed it would float Euronext, dismissing speculation that the owner of the Paris and Amsterdam stock exchanges could be sold, as it completed the $10 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext on Wednesday.

EDF Energy, one of the Britain's "big six" energy suppliers, said it would raise gas and electricity prices for British households by 3.9 percent, significantly lower than the size of increases announced by four of its competitors.