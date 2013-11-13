PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Settlement unlocks US Airways-AMR $11 bln deal
Biggest banks face forex probe questions
Loeb's Third Point takes stake in FedEx
Starbucks ordered to pay Kraft $2.7 bln
ICE seals $10 bln takeover with plan to float Euronext
EDF's price increase of 3.9 pct lower than rivals
Overview
US Airways Group Inc and AMR Corp, parent
of bankrupt American Airlines, will be allowed to merge to
become the world's largest airline after they agreed a series of
divestments to settle a suit filed by U.S. antitrust regulators
to stop the $11 billion merger.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, one of seven
regulators investigating a global probe on foreign exchange
manipulation, has so far requested information from at least 15
of the world's biggest banks, according to two people close to
the situation.
Activist investor Dan Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third
Point LLC, said Tuesday that his investment firm has taken a
stake in FedEx Corp and that he met Chief Executive Fred
Smith to discuss ways to improve the U.S. parcel delivery
company's performance.
Starbucks Corp has been ordered to pay Kraft Foods
$2.76 billion for ending the companies' grocery deal at
least three years early, the coffee chain said on Tuesday.
IntercontinentalExchange Inc confirmed it would
float Euronext, dismissing speculation that the owner of the
Paris and Amsterdam stock exchanges could be sold, as it
completed the $10 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext on
Wednesday.
EDF Energy, one of the Britain's "big six" energy
suppliers, said it would raise gas and electricity prices for
British households by 3.9 percent, significantly lower than the
size of increases announced by four of its competitors.