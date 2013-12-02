PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 2

Dec 2The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Industry near 'crisis point' over green taxes
()
UK revival leaves envious eurozone in shade
()
Water companies set to put lid on price rises
()
Italian state fund is frontrunner to buy 20 percent stake in
Versace
()
BP expects surge in Deepwater payments
()
Overview
Britain's industrial conglomerates told the Financial Times
that green taxes imposed by the David Cameron government were
putting the companies' UK plants at a competitive disadvantage
compared to their European rivals'.
The economic recovery in Britain is drawing investors from
all over the world, taking the eurozone by surprise. Economists
are attributing this sudden strength in the UK to a revival in
confidence and some predict that Britain would be the world's
fastest growing developed economy in the next five years.
Britain's 19 water and sewage service operators are
scheduled to submit their plan on Monday to hold rate hikes
below the inflation rate until the end of the decade.
Fondo Strategico Italiano is the likely front-runner for a
minority stake in Italian luxury brand Versace, estimated to be
worth 850 million pounds, sources familiar with the matter told
the Financial Times.
BP, in a court filing last week, revealed the oil
major will begin receiving payments again on account of economic
losses from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Software firm Servelec will launch its initial
public offering of 68.3 million shares with an expected
valuation of 122 million pounds, making it the largest
technology float in three years.