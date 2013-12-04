PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Europe to unleash heavy rate-fixing fines
UK backs BP in federal contracts dispute with US government
Bank of England eyes standard risk model to assess capital
ratios
HTC's One Mini smartphone banned in UK after Nokia trial
Iliad set to prolong brutal 4G two-year price war
Asda ratchets up pressure with plan for 200 million pounds
of price cuts
Overview
Brussels is expected to levy fines on Wednesday on 10 global
banks charged with fixing Euribor, Yen Libor or both. The EU
competition commissioner will announce a decision on the
allegedly formed cartels to rig two global interest rate
benchmarks.
The British government backed BP in a U.S. ban, which
bars the company from government contracts, calling it
"excessive". The decision in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil
spill case, affects jobs and pensions of workers in the United
Kingdom, the United States, and elsewhere, it said.
The Financial Policy Committee said the Bank of England
could ask banks to disclose capital ratios using standardised
risk weights, along with the ratio based on their internal
models.
A high court ruling on Tuesday said HTC will have
to stop the sale of its "One Mini" brand in the UK as the
Taiwanese company was found guilty of infringing Finnish
counterpart Nokia's patents.
French phone company Iliad is set to prolong a two-year
price war with its rivals by providing 4G services for 19.99
euros per month, similar to its 3G offers.
Asda has spent 25 million pounds in cutting
prices before Christmas, and will spend a further 50 million in
the first quarter of 2014 -- a move that is expected to put
pressure on the Big Four supermarkets.