Dec 6

Headlines

Overview

Anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, who served as a former South African president, passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday.

Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it had cancelled a proposed gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in the United States as costs rose and the company reins in spending.

A Facebook Holdings filing shows that its Irish unit Facebook Ireland Ltd used a tax avoidance scheme to escape paying corporation tax to the tune of 1.9 million euros last year.

Unilever Plc said it would downsize its product portfolio by up to 40 percent by 2014-end in an effort to become more efficient in saving and confront the world economic slowdown.

The Chief Executive of British budget airline EasyJet is set to receive a bonus of 1.2 million pounds and another 4.6 million pounds under a long-term incentive plan besides her basic salary in 2013.

BoxNation, the world's only television channel dedicated to boxing, will float an initial public offering on the AIM market to raise 5 million pounds.