PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 6

Headlines
Nelson Mandela dies
Shell ditches plans for U.S. gas-to-liquids plant
"Double Irish" limits Facebook's tax bill to 1.9 mln euros
in Ireland
Unilever to prune back product offering
EasyJet chief to take home 6.4 mln stg for 2013
BoxNation canvases investors ahead of 5 mln stg float
Overview
Anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, who served as a
former South African president, passed away at the age of 95 on
Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it had
cancelled a proposed gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in the United
States as costs rose and the company reins in spending.
A Facebook Holdings filing shows that its Irish unit
Facebook Ireland Ltd used a tax avoidance scheme to escape
paying corporation tax to the tune of 1.9 million euros last
year.
Unilever Plc said it would downsize its product
portfolio by up to 40 percent by 2014-end in an effort to become
more efficient in saving and confront the world economic
slowdown.
The Chief Executive of British budget airline EasyJet
is set to receive a bonus of 1.2 million pounds and
another 4.6 million pounds under a long-term incentive plan
besides her basic salary in 2013.
BoxNation, the world's only television channel dedicated to
boxing, will float an initial public offering on the AIM market
to raise 5 million pounds.