PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

April 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Swiss and UK watchdogs step up forex investigations

Dutch bank ING pledges post-bailout payout in 2015

Eni chief Paolo Scaroni found guilty of environmental crimes

Aston Martin discusses with Mercedes making its first SUV

Pilots' strike forces Lufthansa to cancel flights

Overview

Swiss and British regulators stepped up their scrutiny of alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets as watchdogs take a closer look at whether banks have a tight enough grip on the behaviour of their traders.

Dutch bank ING said it would restart dividend payments from the next year once it finishes off the repayment of the government bailout sum of 1.23 billion pounds.

The chief executive of Italy's biggest company Eni is sentenced to three years in prison over inadequate environmental standards at the Porto Tolle power plant at a time when Scaroni was CEO at Italian utility Enel.

Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin is in discussions with Mercedes-Benz over building its first SUV and hopes to have the SUV in showrooms within three to four year, sources said late Monday.

Lufthansa cancelled 3,800 flights for April 2-4, or virtually all of its operations, due to a planned walkout by pilots, in what would be one of the biggest strikes ever to hit the German airline. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)