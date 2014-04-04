PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MYLAN WEIGHS MOVE FOR SWEDISH RIVAL MEDA
TESCO'S FINANCE DIRECTOR TO LEAVE
MATOMY PULLS LONDON IPO PLANS
CARLYLE AND PAI IN TALKS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN SCHNEIDER UNIT
CREDIT SUISSE TAKES $477M CHARGE FOR TAX INQUIRY
US OFFERS EUROPE HOPE ON LNG
Overview
U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc is looking to make a takeover bid for European rival Meda AB in a deal that is expected to value the business to more than $23 billion.
Tesco finance director Laurie McIlwee is set to resign as early as next week, days before Britain's biggest retailer is expected to announce another sharp decline in profitability.
Israeli digital ad firm Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L scrapped its London IPO plans as the company could not meet UK listing requirements as well as due to the volatility in the ad technology sector.
Private equity groups Carlyle Group and PAI Partners entered exclusive talks to buy majority stake in French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric in a deal which would value the company's sensor unit at $900 million including debt.
Switzerland's second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group AG set aside an extra 425 million Swiss francs ($476.67 million)to settle a U.S. tax dispute.
Progress in export projects on liquefied natural gas in the U.S. is making the country a promising prospect for European players looking to enter the booming LNG revolution.
($1 = 0.8916 Swiss Francs) (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Q2 revenue $22.5 million versus $22.1 million
* Arbor Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share