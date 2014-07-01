PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 2

July 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BNP breathes sigh of relief after settlement

(on.ft.com/1z5Xutz)

Unite becomes first big union urging Labour to back EU referendum

(on.ft.com/1qOy6Ut)

AstraZeneca chief increases stake in drugmaker

(on.ft.com/TN3yGX)

Goldman Sachs fined in dark pool debacle

(on.ft.com/1xdatYC)

Twitter hires ex-Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Noto as CFO

(on.ft.com/1mhZafr)

Barclays hires leading Cameron adviser

(on.ft.com/TMX7U6)

Overview

Executives at France's BNP Paribas breathed a collective sigh of relief following its record $9 billion fine for breaking U.S. sanctions, as clients, investors and the French government stood by the bank.

Unite, the biggest donor to opposition party Labour, has become the first trade union to back David Cameron's plan to put Britain's EU membership to a public vote.

The head of British drugmaker AstraZeneca has signalled his confidence in the company's prospects buying 2 million pounds ($3.36 million) worth of its shares, just weeks it rejected a multibillion takeover bid from U.S. rival Pfizer .

U.S. authorities have fined Goldman Sachs $800,000 over pricing rule violations stemming from its "dark pool."

Twitter has hired a former Goldman Sachs banker who helped take the micro-blogging site public as its new chief financial officer as it addresses investor concerns about slowing user growth.

Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister David Cameron's most senior business advisers to join the technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its investment banking arm. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)